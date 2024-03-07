Chinese Economic Official Says 5% Growth Target For 2024 Is Achievable

Chinese Economic Official Says 5% Growth Target For 2024 Is Achievable

March 7, 2024, 9:03 a.m.

A senior Chinese economic official says the government's growth target of around 5 percent this year is achievable by combining fiscal and monetary policies.

Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, spoke to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of the National People's Congress. Premier Li Qiang announced the growth goal in his report to the congress on Tuesday.

Zheng said there are reasonable grounds for the goal, which is attainable if all-out efforts are made.

But Zheng also said that the Chinese economy is facing many difficulties and challenges, such as a severer external environment. He indicated there is risk for achieving the target.

Zheng also referred to ultra-long-term bonds the government plans to issue in the coming years.

He said the bonds will be used to invest in cutting-edge technologies and other key strategies, as well as in the fields of food and energy security among others.

Zheng said the bonds should not only stimulate current investments and consumption, but also help build the foundation of long-term, high-quality developments.

Agencies

Minister Basnet Signs For Formation Of Taskforce To Prepare New Energy Policy
Mar 07, 2024
Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Hosts A Reception On National Day
Mar 06, 2024
China To Raise Defense Spending Despite Economic Uncertainty
Mar 06, 2024
Super Tuesday: Trump projected to win five states
Mar 06, 2024
New Four Party Coalition Agree On Eight Pont Deal, Nepali Congress Is In Opposition
Mar 05, 2024

More on International

China To Raise Defense Spending Despite Economic Uncertainty By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Super Tuesday: Trump projected to win five states By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
China Sets Target Of About 5 Percent For GDP Growth By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Attacking Crimea By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
US, South Korean militaries to kick off Freedom Shield drills on Monday By Agencies 3 days, 11 hours ago
US Says Israel Has Agreed To Framework For Gaza Truce, Ball Is In Hamas’s Court By Agencies 4 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

MCA-Nepal Board Advances 18 KM Cross-Border Segment Of The Power Transmission Line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2024
Minister Basnet Signs For Formation Of Taskforce To Prepare New Energy Policy By Agencies Mar 07, 2024
DPM Shrestha Assumes The Post Of Foreign Minster By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2024
Weather Forecast: Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 07, 2024
Shreshtha, Lamichhane And Mahaseth Sworn In As DPM Along With Other Newly Appointed Ministers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2024
SAARC Is An Important Forum To Pursue Our Common Goals: Foreign Secretary Lamsal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2023 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2023 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2023 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 11, January.12,2023 (Poush,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75