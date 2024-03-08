Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal

March 8, 2024, 9:56 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

