Deputy Chief of the Office of International Military Cooperation of Chinese Army Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma

Major General Zhang Baoqun, Deputy Chief of the International Military Cooperation Office of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, had a courtesy meeting with CoAS General Sharma at Nepal Army Headquarter.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, during the meeting, various aspects of the relationship between the two neighboring countries as well as the Nepali Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The team led by Major General Baoqun, who arrived Nepal on March 9, 2024, will visit various cultural and tourist places in Kathmandu, Lumbini and Pokhara.

The 6-member team, which came for a four-day visit, will leave for China on March 12, 2024