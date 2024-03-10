Deputy Chief of the Office of International Military Cooperation of Chinese Army Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma

March 10, 2024, 4:34 p.m.

Deputy Chief of the Office of International Military Cooperation of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Major General Zhang Baoqun paid a courtesy meeting with the Chief of Army Staff General Prabhu Ram Sharma.

According to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, during the meeting, various aspects of the relationship between the two neighboring countries as well as the Nepali Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The team led by Major General Baoqun, who arrived Nepal on March 9, 2024, will visit various cultural and tourist places in Kathmandu, Lumbini and Pokhara.

The 6-member team, which came for a four-day visit, will leave for China on March 12, 2024

