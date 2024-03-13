Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim

Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim

March 13, 2024, 7:27 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ramadan, One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Muslim Community, Began In Nepal
Mar 13, 2024
EU’s High-level Delegation Conducted An Assessment of BEEN Project
Mar 12, 2024
FNCCI To Set Up Investment Company: Chandra Dhakal
Mar 12, 2024
Israel Foreign Minister Decries UN’s Silence On Hamas Attack On October 7 Sexual Violence
Mar 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali Province
Mar 12, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Forecast: Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini,Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

HELVETAS-NEPAL Dr. Prabin Manandhar’s Leadership By Keshab Poudel Mar 13, 2024
Ramadan, One Of The Biggest Festivals Of The Muslim Community, Began In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 13, 2024
Qatari Mediators Find Gaza Ceasefire Elusive By Agencies Mar 13, 2024
Dahal Elected National Assembly Chair By Agencies Mar 13, 2024
Nepal: Pro-China Govt Assumes Power By KS Tomar Mar 12, 2024
EU’s High-level Delegation Conducted An Assessment of BEEN Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75