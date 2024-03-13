Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.