Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh Pradesh And Plain Areas Of Other Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Gandaki Province tonight.