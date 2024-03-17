Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh Pradesh And Plain Areas Of Other Provinces

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh Pradesh And Plain Areas Of Other Provinces

March 17, 2024, 8:14 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy to mainly fair throughout the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region of Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rising Religious Fundamentalism In India Poses A Threat To Nepal’s Secularism: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai
Mar 17, 2024
Japan Hands Over the New Classroom Building to Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District
Mar 16, 2024
Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity'
Mar 16, 2024
Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months
Mar 16, 2024
CIB Starts Second Phase Of Investigation on Prabhu Bank’s 10 Employees On Of Lending More Than The Value Of The Mortgage
Mar 16, 2024

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall In High Hill Regions Of Koshi, Gandaki, Kanali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Rising Religious Fundamentalism In India Poses A Threat To Nepal’s Secularism: Former PM Dr. Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 17, 2024
Government Continues To Follow Present Economic Policy: Finance Minister Pun By Agencies Mar 17, 2024
India’s General Election To Start On April 19 By Agencies Mar 17, 2024
Japan Hands Over the New Classroom Building to Shree Basic School Nakhira in West Rukum District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Nepal European Union Film Festival 2024: 'Celebrating Cultural Diversity' By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024
Nepalese Going To Work abroad Decreased By 13 Percent In Eight Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75