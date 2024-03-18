North Korea Launched At Least 2 Missiles: Japan Defense Ministry:

Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched what are believed to be at least two ballistic missiles Monday morning.

The first announcement came at 7:46 a.m., followed by a second just over 30 minutes later.

A source in Japan's Defense Ministry says both projectiles fell outside of Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

So far, there have been no reports of damage to shipping or aircraft. The Defense Ministry says it is continuing to monitor the situation for any new developments.