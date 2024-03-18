Putin Wins Russia Presidential Election

Putin Wins Russia Presidential Election

March 18, 2024, 8:02 a.m.

Incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin has declared himself the victor in the country's presidential election.

Putin spoke to supporters at his election headquarters after early results showed he was certain to win.

He said he wanted to thank all Russians who came out to vote, claiming the country is one united family.

He also said the result of the election would allow Russia to become stronger.

The Central Election Commission says Putin gained over 87 percent of the vote after about 70 percent of the ballots cast were counted. The president was up against three opponents.

But there was no real competition as candidates critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were barred from running. Western nations and human rights groups criticized the vote as unfair.

A win in the election will give the 71-year-old leader a fifth term as president. His new stint will last six years until 2030. He is expected to pursue his current political ambitions, including the invasion of Ukraine.

According to Russian News Agency Tass, With 95.08% of ballots counted, Russia’s incumbent president, Vladimir Putin, leads the 2024 presidential race with 87.32%, according to results posted on the Russian Central Election Commission’s video wall.

Communist Party candidate Nikolay Kharitonov is the runner-up with 4.28%, followed by the New People party candidate Vladislav Davankov with 3.85%. LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky is fourth, garnering 3.15%.

Agencies

PM Prachanda Pledges Support For Pokhara's Development
Mar 18, 2024
North Korea Launched At Least 2 Missiles: Japan Defense Ministry:
Mar 18, 2024
Government Continues To Follow Present Economic Policy: Finance Minister Pun
Mar 17, 2024
India’s General Election To Start On April 19
Mar 17, 2024
Budhigandaki Hydel Project Requires Rs 317 Billion investment
Mar 16, 2024

More on International

North Korea Launched At Least 2 Missiles: Japan Defense Ministry: By Agencies 12 hours, 49 minutes ago
Hamas Said To Move Toward Israel On Truce Deal, But Israel PM Claims Demands Still ‘Ridiculous’ By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago
Russia Presidential Election: Putin Looks Certain To Win 5th Term By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago
US House Passes Bill That Could Ban TikTok By Agencies 4 days, 13 hours ago
Russia Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons If Statehood Threatened: Putin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 13 hours ago
Qatari Mediators Find Gaza Ceasefire Elusive By Agencies 5 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Once Again A Trip To Poonhill By Abhishekh Adhikari Mar 18, 2024
Japan And UNDP Advances Climate Smart Agriculture To Build Resilient Communities In Japarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2024
Nepal Political Shakeup Thrusts Kathmandu Into India-China Rivalry By PRANAY SHARMA, Mar 18, 2024
China-assisted Left Alliance Resurges In Nepal By Ashok K Mehta Mar 18, 2024
Coca-Cola Makes Guinness World Record For 'The Largest Momo Party' in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 18, 2024
PM Prachanda Pledges Support For Pokhara's Development By Agencies Mar 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75