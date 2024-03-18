Putin Wins Russia Presidential Election

Incumbent Russian leader Vladimir Putin has declared himself the victor in the country's presidential election.

Putin spoke to supporters at his election headquarters after early results showed he was certain to win.

He said he wanted to thank all Russians who came out to vote, claiming the country is one united family.

He also said the result of the election would allow Russia to become stronger.

The Central Election Commission says Putin gained over 87 percent of the vote after about 70 percent of the ballots cast were counted. The president was up against three opponents.

But there was no real competition as candidates critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine were barred from running. Western nations and human rights groups criticized the vote as unfair.

A win in the election will give the 71-year-old leader a fifth term as president. His new stint will last six years until 2030. He is expected to pursue his current political ambitions, including the invasion of Ukraine.

According to Russian News Agency Tass, With 95.08% of ballots counted, Russia’s incumbent president, Vladimir Putin, leads the 2024 presidential race with 87.32%, according to results posted on the Russian Central Election Commission’s video wall.

Communist Party candidate Nikolay Kharitonov is the runner-up with 4.28%, followed by the New People party candidate Vladislav Davankov with 3.85%. LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky is fourth, garnering 3.15%.