Israel, Hamas To Resume Talks, As Report Warns Of Famine In Gaza

March 19, 2024, 7:53 a.m.

An Israeli delegation has arrived in Qatar for cease-fire talks with Hamas, as the United Nations calls for an immediate humanitarian pause amid concerns of a looming famine in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media reported on Monday that the Israeli team is in Qatar to resume the negotiations on a cease-fire and the release of hostages still being held by Hamas.

The media said the delegation is leaving with a much clearer mandate to negotiate than in previous rounds of negotiations.

But it is unclear whether the latest round of talks will lead to any deal, as a large divide remains between the two sides.

The negotiation process will reportedly take at least two weeks to complete, since it involves communicating indirectly with Hamas leaders who remain in the Gaza enclave.

An Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report has warned of an imminent famine in northern Gaza. It said, under the assumption of an escalation of the conflict including a ground offensive in Rafah, 1.11 million people -- or half of the Gaza Strip's population -- are expected to face "catastrophic conditions."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. "We must act now to prevent the unthinkable, the unacceptable and the unjustifiable," he said.

Agencies

