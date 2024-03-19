Nepal To Take Back The 'Nepalese Land Encroached By India: Five Party Coalition

Communist dominated five parties of the ruling coalition have announced their 'minimum policy priority and common program'.

Announcing the common program, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda said that he will work with new speed and resolve. He promised to increase the speed of work.

On Tuesday, the alliance comprising CPN Maoist Center, CPN UML, National Independent Party, CPN United Socialist Party and Janata Samajwadi Party announced that they will try to take back the Nepali lands encroached by India.

"To further strengthen the geographical integrity, sovereignty, independence and freedom of Nepal," the five-party ruling coalition has said in the minimum policy priority and common program, "to advance effective diplomatic efforts to take back Nepali lands such as Limpiyadhura, Lipulek, Kalapani, Susta." To effectively manage the border.

Earlier, the government led by KP Sharma Oli, who became the prime minister from the UML and Maoist CPN, had released a new map of Nepal including Lipulek and Limpiyadhura. Although included in the 'Chuchche Map', that land is still under the control of India.

The alliance has also reiterated its plan to review the treaties and agreements with various countries so that they are favorable to the interests of Nepal.

Five parties also announce to review the existing treaties and agreements as needed to protect and promote the interests of Nepal. Five parties also stress the need to increase membership in bilateral and multilateral organizations.

UML President KP Sharma Oli, United Samajwadi Party President Madhav Kumar Nepal, National Swatantra Party Chairman Ravi Lamichhane and Janata Samajwadi Party Chairman Upendra Yadav were present at the government's minimum common program public event.