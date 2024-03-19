Writer, novelist and renowned literature figure of Nepal Parshu Pradhan passed away.

The family informed that the 80-year-old writer Pradhan passed away at his residence in Baneshwar last night.

His body has been kept at Radhamohan Marg-20 in Baneshwar till 9 am today for paying respects. Pradhan's last rites will be performed today at 9:30 am at Pashupati Aryaghat.

Born in Bhojpur, Pradhan is a writer with a good image in the genre of fiction. He used to pen especially in stories and novels. 13 collections of his stories have been published.

Pradhan, who started writing in Nepali literature since 2016, wrote the poem 'Jiwan Path' in 2016.

In 2025, 'All Forgotten Faces' was published. His Bakrakrekha, Again Attack, Youta Another Fable, Unrelated, The Sun Setting in the Sea, Representative Stories, The Birth of Yauta Krantipurusha, Katha and Rachanagarbha, Late, The Little Buddha in Tokyo, Parshu Padhan's Best Story, Nepalese Love Story and Dhaniya Katha Collection have been published.

His Sitaharu and Ghar Kathopanyas have also been published. About a dozen of his children's stories have also been published. He has written collections of children's stories including Nani Katha, Sunko Sistha, Rita's School.

Similarly, Bhojpur: An Study, Easy Civics, Geography of Everest Region, General Knowledge Digest (up to 29 editions) have been published.

Pradhan was honored with two dozen awards, including the Nepal Literature Institute Award.

The late writer Pradhan is the father of Prateek Pradhan, editor-in-chief of Barakhari Online. Parshu Pradhan has two sons and two daughters.

He was born on January 30, 2000. From 2026, he was also engaged in administration service.

Parshu Pradhan, who completed his SLC from Vidyodaya High School in Bhojpur in 2014, has studied up to MA in Nepali and Political Science.

He retired from working life in 2051

In the words of the storyteller Bindhya Subba, he was a 'very creative, energetic, constantly writing creator of immense works and a serious and dedicated writer'. "A unique balance of sophistication and heartiness can be seen in his creations," writes Bindhya.

