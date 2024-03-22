Ambassador Kikuta Encouraged New Japanese Government Scholarship Students

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated the successfully selected MEXT scholarship students and expressed his hope that they would make their best efforts in good learning environment in Japan.

The Ambassador also encouraged the students to venture out of the university to experience various aspects of Japanese culture, make Japanese friends, and deeply understand the spirit of Japanese people.

He stated that he believes that with the knowledge, experience, and Japanese spirit thus acquired, the students will contribute to Nepal's development and play an important role in Japan-Nepal relations in the future.

Ambassador Kikuta hosted a send-off party for Nepali students who will be studying in Japan under the Scholarship offered by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) of Japan, at his Residence.

The Government of Japan offers this no-need-pay-back scholarship to international students to pursue higher studies in Japan for undergraduate, graduate, specialized training college students, and teachers.

Japan started selection of Nepali students in 1957, just one year after the establishment of diplomatic relationship between the two countries. This spring, a total of 7 Nepali students - 2 for undergraduate, 3 for master’s and 2 for doctoral degree – will be proceeding to Japan to obtain their degrees.

Dr. Sunil Babu Shrestha, the president of Japanese Universities Alumni Association, Nepal (JUAAN) also offered fruitful advice to the students about life and university in Japan, as he himself had experienced them.

The Embassy is confident that these young scholars will serve as a bridge between Japan and Nepal and contribute to further strengthening mutual understanding, friendship, and cooperation between the two countries.