UN Chief Calls On EU Leaders To Support Gaza Ceasefire

UN Chief Calls On EU Leaders To Support Gaza Ceasefire

March 22, 2024, 7:37 a.m.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on European Union leaders to cooperate to bring about a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and to improve the humanitarian situation there.

The UN chief made the remark to reporters before joining the first day of an EU summit in Belgium on Thursday.

EU leaders are holding a two-day meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza and other issues.

Guterres said, "We need a ceasefire in Gaza," adding, "As we condemned the terror attacks" by Hamas on October 7, "we also condemned the fact that we are witnessing a number of civilian casualties in Gaza."

Guterres also said, "The basic principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians."

The EU leaders are expected to discuss whether to call on Israel to not launch a ground offensive in the southern Gaza City of Rafah, and whether to call for a humanitarian pause in fighting.

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters that a ground operation in Rafah would lead to a humanitarian disaster. He underscored the importance of urging Israel not to carry out such an offensive.

But senior EU officials and others say there are differences among EU members. They say it is uncertain what conclusion the leaders will reach at the end of their talks.

Agencies

Five Rhinos Trans-located From Western Chitwan National Parlk to East
Mar 22, 2024
Vietnamese President Resigns After Just Over A Year
Mar 21, 2024
90 Hamas gunmen killed, over 300 nabbed in raid at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital: Israel Defense Force
Mar 21, 2024
Chinese Ambassador Assured Finance Minister Pun To Start Second Phase Of Ring Road Expansion Soon
Mar 20, 2024
Hong Kong Legislature Passes Strict National Security Bill
Mar 20, 2024

More on International

Vietnamese President Resigns After Just Over A Year By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
90 Hamas gunmen killed, over 300 nabbed in raid at Gaza’s Shifa Hospital: Israel Defense Force By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Hong Kong Legislature Passes Strict National Security Bill By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Israel, Hamas To Resume Talks, As Report Warns Of Famine In Gaza By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Kim Guides Firing Drill Of Super-large Multiple Rocket Launchers: North Korean Media By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Putin Wins Russia Presidential Election By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal: PM Prachanda On A Slippery Wicket As Newly-formed Left Alliance’s Future Remains Uncertain By Ashok K Mehta Mar 22, 2024
Japan Hands Over The Training Center and Emergency Shelter In Rautahat District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2024
Nepal And German Discuss On Matter Related To Bilateral Ties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2024
Five Rhinos Trans-located From Western Chitwan National Parlk to East By Agencies Mar 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Thunder is Likely In Few Places Of Hilly Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 22, 2024
I Don't Have To Submit My Character Certificate To Anyone: Binod Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75