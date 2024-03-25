DPM And Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha in Beijing

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha has arrived in Beijing, China, on Monday for an official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Upon his arrival at the Daxing International Airport, Minister Shrestha was warmly welcomed by Chang Maoming, Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Nepali Ambassador to China Bishnu Pukar Shrestha, and senior officials from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his visit, Minister Shrestha is scheduled to hold meetings with his Chinese counterpart and engage with high-level dignitaries from various provinces of China.

Furthermore, Minister Shrestha is slated to meet with Wang Hunin, the Central Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and Sun Haiyan, Deputy Minister of the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation between Nepal and China on various fronts.

