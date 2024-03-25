Two Hospitals In Southern Gaza Remain Besieged As Ceasefire Talks Stall

March 25, 2024, 7:39 a.m.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says two hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis are in danger as they remain besieged by Israeli forces.

Israel said on Sunday that it had captured about 480 militants at Gaza's largest Al-Shifa hospital.

The PRCS wrote on social media on Sunday that Israeli occupation vehicles are besieging two more hospitals, Al-Amal and Nasser, under very intense shelling and heavy gunfire.

It said, "All of our teams are in extreme danger at the moment and are completely immobilized."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo during his visit to Egypt on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Guterres again urged Israel to lift obstacles to the delivery of aid.

Meanwhile, an Israeli media outlet reported on ceasefire talks being held in Qatar. It quoted an official close to the negotiations as saying that Israel responded positively to a proposal for the number of jailed Palestinians to be released by Israel in exchange for every hostage freed by Hamas.

But a senior Hamas official told Arab media on Sunday that Israel rejects a ceasefire and the return of Palestinian refugees, suggesting the two sides are still far apart.

Agencies

