Putin Shifts Blame For Responsibility Of Terror Attack

Putin Shifts Blame For Responsibility Of Terror Attack

March 26, 2024, 8:06 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded "radical Islamists" were behind an attack on a concert hall near Moscow. He had ignored evidence about the Islamic State and tried to blame Ukraine. He admitted on Monday that the group was responsible, but he wants to know who ordered the assault.

Russians are mourning the 139 people killed on Friday night in Krasnogorsk, a city on the outskirts of the capital. It was the deadliest attack in Russia in decades. The Islamic State claimed responsibility within hours. But investigators have been sifting through the evidence and want to reach their own conclusions.

Four men from Tajikistan appeared in court on Sunday to face charges of terrorism. They had cuts and bruises and showed other signs of having been beaten. Authorities said they had also detained seven other suspects.

Putin had said the gunmen were captured as they were trying to escape to Ukraine. He met on Monday with members of his security council. He said they know who committed the crime but are interested in who benefits. "We see that the United States, through various channels, is trying to convince its satellites and other countries that, according to its intelligence, none of Kyiv's fingerprints are on the terrorist attack," he said.

US officials had dismissed Putin's claims pointing to Ukraine, saying there was "no linkage." Ukrainian leaders have denied any responsibility. They said Putin just wants to divert blame.

Agencies

Nepal In priority For Investment: AIIB
Mar 26, 2024
Israel Cancels Visit To Washington After US Does Not Veto Ceasefire Resolution
Mar 26, 2024
Russia, Ukraine May Intensify Offensives Following Moscow Attack
Mar 25, 2024
Two Hospitals In Southern Gaza Remain Besieged As Ceasefire Talks Stall
Mar 25, 2024
Finance Minister Pun Discuss With World Bank Office On Dudhkhoshi And Upper Arun
Mar 23, 2024

More on International

Bhutan And Bangladesh To Strengthen Co-operation Across Various sectors By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 4 minutes ago
Israel Cancels Visit To Washington After US Does Not Veto Ceasefire Resolution By Agencies 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
Russia, Ukraine May Intensify Offensives Following Moscow Attack By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Two Hospitals In Southern Gaza Remain Besieged As Ceasefire Talks Stall By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
China-India rivalry: Nepal’s Political Shift tips scales in favour of Beijing By Junaid Kathju 2 days, 8 hours ago
Kremlin Says Arrests Made As Russia Attack Deaths Exceed 130 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal In priority For Investment: AIIB By Agencies Mar 26, 2024
Sangita Puri Represents Nepal as a Judge at Universal Woman 2024 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2024
DPM Shrestha And CPPCC Chair Wang Huning Discussed Nepal, China Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2024
Israeli Ambassador Goder Paid A Courtesy Call on DPM Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2024
PM Modi Concludes Fruitful two-day State Visit To Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 26, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024(Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 12, January.26,2024 (Magh,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75