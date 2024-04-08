India Provides Financial Support To Build High Impact Community Development Project In Sankhuwasabha

Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, Chairman, Chichila Rural Municipality and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu laid the foundation stone for the construction of Diding Basic School Building at Chichila Rural Municipality-3, Sankhuwasabha District.

The building will be built with Government of India’s financial assistance at the cost of NRs.40.29 million under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation.

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representative of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India grant under ‘Nepal-India Development Cooperation’, will be utilized for the construction of double storied academic and administrative block with other facilities for this school.

The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal being implemented through Chichila rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabha. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal.

Chairman, Chichila Rural Municipalityin his remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The new school building would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Diding Basic School in Chichila Rural Municipality, Sankhuwasabhaand would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of the education in this area.

Since 2003, Government of India has taken up over 550 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 488 projects. Amongst these, 85projects are in KoshiProvince in various sectors, which include 2 projects in Sankhuwasabha.In addition to these, Government of India has gifted 974 ambulances and 234 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India. Amongst these, 141 Ambulances and 35 School Buses have been gifted in KoshiProvince, including 13 ambulances and 3 school buses provided in SankhuwasabhaDistrict.

According to a press release issued by Embassy of India, as close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sector, especially in the education sector in Nepal.