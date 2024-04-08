Israel Withdraws Troops From Khan Younis In Southern Gaza

April 8, 2024, 8:23 a.m.

Israel says it has withdrawn troops from the Gaza Strip's southern city of Khan Younis.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday the military made the withdrawal to prepare for future missions, including operations in Rafah. Many displaced people are taking shelter in the southernmost district of the enclave.

US White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby had an interview with ABC News on Sunday. He said that, according to his understanding from the Israeli announcement, the withdrawal is about "rest and refit" for the troops who have been on the ground in southern Gaza for four months.

Kirby also told CBS News that although he cannot speak about what Israel will do with the troops after the rest and refit, the US government does not "support a major ground operation in Rafah."

An Israeli media report said negotiations would likely take place in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on a halt to the fighting in Gaza and hostage release as early as Sunday night.

The Islamic group Hamas has said that it would send a delegation to Egypt on Sunday to negotiate a ceasefire, but it is unclear whether negotiators can find a compromise to overcome a deep division between the two sides. Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire while Israel aims to eliminate the Palestinian group.

Health authorities in Gaza say that as of Sunday, the death toll in the enclave had risen to 33,175 since Israel launched its military offensive last October.

Sunday marked six months since Hamas launched its attack on Israel.

Agencies

