Palestinians Return To Destroyed Homes In Khan Younis

April 9, 2024, 8 a.m.

Palestinians in southern Gaza fled when they saw Israeli forces bombard their neighborhoods. They learned the troops had pulled out of the city of Khan Younis. Many returned on Monday to find the places where they used to live unrecognizable.

Israeli commanders said on Sunday that they had concluded their mission in the city. They said their troops will "recuperate and prepare for future operations." Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that includes the mission in Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million people have taken refuge.

The departure of the troops prompted some residents to come back, only to find their homes destroyed. "No words can describe my pain," said one woman. "Our memories, our dreams, our childhood and our family all are gone."

US negotiators are hoping to organize a ceasefire and free hostages held by Hamas militants. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby confirmed that the Central Intelligence Agency Director Bill Burns had traveled to Cairo for talks. But a Hamas official reportedly said there was "no progress yet."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists Israelis want a "complete victory" over Hamas. "This victory requires entry into Rafah and the elimination of the terrorist battalions there," he said. "It will happen. There is a date."

US officials said Israeli officials have not shared that date. But they said their allies had assured them that they would not go ahead without discussing alternatives.

