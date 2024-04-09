Weather Forecast: Fair In The Rest Of Country And Cloudy In Hilly Regions

April 9, 2024, 7:47 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of hilly regions of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

