IAEA Warns Of Threats To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency has held an emergency meeting to discuss a wave of attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The meeting took place at the agency's headquarters in Vienna on Thursday.

Russian forces seized the plant in the early days of the war. The latest attacks began on Sunday and included a drone strike on a reactor building. IAEA officials said the strikes did not "compromise nuclear safety."

Officials in Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other. Both sides requested the emergency meeting.

Director General Rafael Grossi urged them to avoid any action that might lead to catastrophe. He said, "No one can conceivably benefit or gain any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities."

Grossi did not say who was behind the attacks, but he added that it would be "irresponsible" to assume that future strikes would not hurt the plant's safety.