IAEA Warns Of Threats To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

IAEA Warns Of Threats To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

April 12, 2024, 8:03 a.m.

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency has held an emergency meeting to discuss a wave of attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine.

The meeting took place at the agency's headquarters in Vienna on Thursday.

Russian forces seized the plant in the early days of the war. The latest attacks began on Sunday and included a drone strike on a reactor building. IAEA officials said the strikes did not "compromise nuclear safety."

Officials in Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other. Both sides requested the emergency meeting.

Director General Rafael Grossi urged them to avoid any action that might lead to catastrophe. He said, "No one can conceivably benefit or gain any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities."

Grossi did not say who was behind the attacks, but he added that it would be "irresponsible" to assume that future strikes would not hurt the plant's safety.

Agencies

Biden, Kishida Herald Partnekrship At Washington Summit
Apr 11, 2024
Rhinos Populations Increase In Chitwan National Park
Apr 09, 2024
Palestinians Return To Destroyed Homes In Khan Younis
Apr 09, 2024
Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Attacks Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Apr 08, 2024
Israel Withdraws Troops From Khan Younis In Southern Gaza
Apr 08, 2024

More on International

Biden, Kishida Herald Partnekrship At Washington Summit By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
General Elections In South Korea Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Palestinians Return To Destroyed Homes In Khan Younis By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Russia Blames Ukraine For 2-day Drone Attacks On Nuclear Plant in Ukraine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Attacks Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
Israel Withdraws Troops From Khan Younis In Southern Gaza By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

ADB, The World Bank And The Nepal Government Agree To Start Dudh Koshi And Upper Arun Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2024
Nepal's GDP To Grow By 3.6 Percent: ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2024
Prior To Nepal Investment Summit 2024, an “Industry Outreach Meet” Organised at New Delhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2024
Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Eid To Be Celebrated In Nepal On Today1; Nation Gears Up For The festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Or Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 13, February.09,2024 (Magh,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75