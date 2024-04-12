Weather Forecast: Light Rain, Thunder And Lightening Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Bagmati

April 12, 2024, 7:55 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

