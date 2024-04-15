Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki, Karnali, Lumbini And Sudur Paschim

April 15, 2024, 5:52 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Sudur-Paschim Province along with the hilly regions and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight .

