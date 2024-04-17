Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran

Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran

April 17, 2024, 8:10 a.m.

Media reports are speculating on multiple options Israel could take as a response to Iran's drone and missile attack, including striking targets outside Iran.

Israeli officials are believed to be still weighing a potential response to the Iranian assault as the country's war cabinet met again on Tuesday.

Israeli army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday, "It is impossible not to respond to such an attack." He added, "We will act in the place and time we choose."

NBC News quoted some US government officials as saying that Israel could respond with strikes outside Iran, such as facilities in Syria, where an Iran-backed militant group keeps weapons.

But CNN said, "There is US intelligence to suggest Israel is weighing a narrow and limited strike inside Iran."

Meanwhile, an Israeli media outlet reported that Hamas is now prepared to release 20 hostages or less in return for a truce.

The proposed deal presented by mediators called on Hamas to release 40 hostages.

The report quoted an Israeli official as saying that the Hamas response underlines that the group does not want an agreement, and is seeking an escalation of regional conflict.

Agencies

Putin Talks With Raisi, Calls For Restraint On All Sides
Apr 17, 2024
Nepal Government Spends Only 52 Percent Of Targeted Annual Budget
Apr 14, 2024
Iran Launches Drones, Fires Missiles Toward Israel
Apr 14, 2024
Biden Urges Tehran Not To Proceed With Expected Attack On Israel
Apr 13, 2024
IAEA Warns Of Threats To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Apr 12, 2024

More on International

Putin Talks With Raisi, Calls For Restraint On All Sides By Agencies 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
PM Netanyahu's War Cabinet Discusses Response To Iran’s Tout Attack Against Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Iran Launches Drones, Fires Missiles Toward Israel By Agencies 3 days ago
Biden Urges Tehran Not To Proceed With Expected Attack On Israel By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
IAEA Warns Of Threats To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
Biden, Kishida Herald Partnekrship At Washington Summit By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Ram Nawami 2024: Importance And Significant For Hindus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2024
‘Nagdhunga Main Tunnel Breakthrough: New Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2024
ECONOMY: Growth At 3.3 By Keshab Poudel Apr 16, 2024
Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage Achieves Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75