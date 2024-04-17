Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran

Media reports are speculating on multiple options Israel could take as a response to Iran's drone and missile attack, including striking targets outside Iran.

Israeli officials are believed to be still weighing a potential response to the Iranian assault as the country's war cabinet met again on Tuesday.

Israeli army spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday, "It is impossible not to respond to such an attack." He added, "We will act in the place and time we choose."

NBC News quoted some US government officials as saying that Israel could respond with strikes outside Iran, such as facilities in Syria, where an Iran-backed militant group keeps weapons.

But CNN said, "There is US intelligence to suggest Israel is weighing a narrow and limited strike inside Iran."

Meanwhile, an Israeli media outlet reported that Hamas is now prepared to release 20 hostages or less in return for a truce.

The proposed deal presented by mediators called on Hamas to release 40 hostages.

The report quoted an Israeli official as saying that the Hamas response underlines that the group does not want an agreement, and is seeking an escalation of regional conflict.