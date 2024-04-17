Putin Talks With Raisi, Calls For Restraint On All Sides

Putin Talks With Raisi, Calls For Restraint On All Sides

April 17, 2024, 8:05 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and called on all sides to exercise restraint to prevent further confrontations in the Middle East.

The two leaders talked over the phone on Tuesday as tensions are rising in the region due to a purported Israeli strike on Iran's embassy in Syria and Iran's retaliatory attack.

The Kremlin says Putin expressed hope that "all sides will exercise sensible restraint and will not allow a new round of confrontation that may be fraught with disastrous consequences for the entire region."

It also says Raisi responded that Iran's actions "had been forced and limited," adding that "Tehran is not interested in further escalation of tensions."

Russia has been strengthening military ties with Iran since it started the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Agencies

Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran
Apr 17, 2024
Nepal Government Spends Only 52 Percent Of Targeted Annual Budget
Apr 14, 2024
Iran Launches Drones, Fires Missiles Toward Israel
Apr 14, 2024
Biden Urges Tehran Not To Proceed With Expected Attack On Israel
Apr 13, 2024
IAEA Warns Of Threats To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Apr 12, 2024

More on International

Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran By Agencies 57 minutes ago
PM Netanyahu's War Cabinet Discusses Response To Iran’s Tout Attack Against Israel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Iran Launches Drones, Fires Missiles Toward Israel By Agencies 3 days ago
Biden Urges Tehran Not To Proceed With Expected Attack On Israel By Agencies 3 days, 23 hours ago
IAEA Warns Of Threats To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
Biden, Kishida Herald Partnekrship At Washington Summit By Agencies 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Ram Nawami 2024: Importance And Significant For Hindus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2024
‘Nagdhunga Main Tunnel Breakthrough: New Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2024
ECONOMY: Growth At 3.3 By Keshab Poudel Apr 16, 2024
Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage Achieves Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75