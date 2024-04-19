Japanese Ambassador Kikuta And DPM Shrestha Shared The Views to Deepen Nepal-Japan Bilateral Relations

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singha Durbar, Kathmandu.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta mentioned that Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, had sent. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister her congratulatory letter on inauguration of Minister.

Ambassador himself expressed his best wishes for the success as the Foreign Minister, too. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shrestha expressed the appreciation for the congratulations.

Ambassador Kikuta and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shrestha exchanged their views to further enhance and deepen the friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal.

Ambassador Kikuta mentioned the breakthrough of the Nagdhunga Main Tunnel, which is Nepal's first road tunnel being constructed by Japanese companies and Nepali workers with the support of the Government of Japan, on April 15, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shrestha highlighted that Japan had been working with Nepal as one of the leading development partners for decades and it had cooperated with the socio-economic development of Nepal.

Ambassador Kikuta stated that Japan and Nepal had long history of cordial bilateral relationship and Japan hoped to continue its cooperation with Nepal, overcoming the various challenges.