Japanese Ambassador Kikuta And DPM Shrestha Shared The Views to Deepen Nepal-Japan Bilateral Relations

Ambassador Kikuta and DPM and Foreign Minister Shrestha shared the view to further deepen the bilateral relations between Japan and Nepal

April 19, 2024, 12:25 p.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singha Durbar, Kathmandu.

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta mentioned that Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, had sent. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister her congratulatory letter on inauguration of Minister.

Ambassador himself expressed his best wishes for the success as the Foreign Minister, too. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shrestha expressed the appreciation for the congratulations.

Ambassador Kikuta and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shrestha exchanged their views to further enhance and deepen the friendly relationship between Japan and Nepal.

Ambassador Kikuta mentioned the breakthrough of the Nagdhunga Main Tunnel, which is Nepal's first road tunnel being constructed by Japanese companies and Nepali workers with the support of the Government of Japan, on April 15, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Shrestha highlighted that Japan had been working with Nepal as one of the leading development partners for decades and it had cooperated with the socio-economic development of Nepal.

Ambassador Kikuta stated that Japan and Nepal had long history of cordial bilateral relationship and Japan hoped to continue its cooperation with Nepal, overcoming the various challenges.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India Provides Financial Support To Build A School Building In Darchula
Apr 19, 2024
Shalom Club-Nepal Expresses Solidarity With Israel Against Iran-attack
Apr 19, 2024
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Urged Bangladeshi To Explore Investment Opportunities In Nepal
Apr 19, 2024
Nepal Should Get Compensation For Damaged Caused By Climate Change: Minister Pun
Apr 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi
Apr 19, 2024

More on National

India Provides Financial Support To Build A School Building In Darchula By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 27 minutes ago
Shalom Club-Nepal Expresses Solidarity With Israel Against Iran-attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 46 minutes ago
Foreign Secretary Lamsal Urged Bangladeshi To Explore Investment Opportunities In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 15 minutes ago
The Breakthrough Of The Nagdhunga Main Tunnel: Pride Of Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
‘Nagdhunga Main Tunnel Breakthrough: New Milestone By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Nagdhunga Tunnel Passage Achieves Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

A Review Of The Handwritten “Gita Saar” Written By Krishna Prasad Lacoul In 1967-68 B.S. By Shanker Man Singh Apr 19, 2024
Dialogue On Mountains And Climate Change Planned By Batu Uprety Apr 19, 2024
India Begins 'World's Largest General Election' By Agencies Apr 19, 2024
Nepal Should Get Compensation For Damaged Caused By Climate Change: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershower Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2024
Finance Minister Pun World Bank For More Investment In Nepal By Agencies Apr 18, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75