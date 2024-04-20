Iranians Protest After Attack

Leaders in Iran are playing down the impact of a drone attack that struck the heart of their country. US media say Israel is behind the attack. But Israeli leaders have not claimed responsibility.

Iranian state TV showed multiple drones being shot down over the central city of Isfahan on Friday. The area is home to nuclear facilities, an airport, and an air force base. The International Atomic Energy Agency says none of the plants suffered damage.

The commander of Iran's Army Ground Forces assured Iranians that their skies and land are safe. But many in the capital Tehran took to the streets after Friday prayers to show their anger. They repeated chants of "Death to Israel" and pledged support for Palestinians.

US media reports say Israeli officials notified Washington before launching the attack. But, at the closing press conference of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken denied any direct US involvement.

Blinken said, "Our focus has been on, of course, making sure that Israel can effectively defend itself but also de-escalating tensions -- avoiding conflict -- and that remains our focus."

Iran's foreign minister warned that any further Israeli strikes will be met with a response that is "immediate, maximal and decisive."