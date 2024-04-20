New Anti-aircraft Missile Test-launched On Friday

North Korea says it conducted a test-launch of a new surface-to-air missile on Friday in the Yellow Sea west of the Korean Peninsula.

The country's Missile Administration said it also carried out a power test of a super-large warhead for the "Hwasal" strategic cruise missile.

The administration said both tests were for developing technologies, including performance and operation of new type weapon systems. It said a "certain goal" was achieved through the tests.

North Korea announced similar tests in February. Observers say Pyongyang's development and repeated launches are designed to counter the South Korean military and US forces in South Korea.