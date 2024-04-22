Russia Steps Up Security Measure In Moscow

Russia Steps Up Security Measure In Moscow

April 22, 2024, 7:53 a.m.

Monday marks one month since the deadly terrorist attack at a concert

hall near Moscow. The Russian government has reportedly been stepping up security measures, and that apparently includes a crackdown on illegal immigration.

More than 140 people have died, due to the incident on March 22. It was the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia in two decades.

The Islamic State group is believed to be responsible for the assault. Four Tajik nationals have been charged with carrying out the attack.

A survey conducted in Russia indicates that an increasing number of people there feel threatened by terrorism.

Many people told NHK crew members in central Moscow that the authorities should toughen measures on immigrants from central Asia. One woman said that she wants the police to keep monitoring them.

The interior ministry said earlier this month that it had carried out crackdowns on illegal immigrants at more than 10,000 locations, including construction sites in Moscow.

Vladimir Putin overwhelmingly won the presidential election in March, and he will start his fifth term as president on May 7. He is apparently strengthening security measures because terrorist attacks could destabilize his administration.

Agencies

Mount Everest Royalty: Over Rs 500 Million Collected in royalty
Apr 21, 2024
Finance Minister Discusses With US Government Officials And Officials Of The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)
Apr 21, 2024
US House Passes Bipartisan Ukraine Aid Bill
Apr 21, 2024
New Anti-aircraft Missile Test-launched On Friday
Apr 20, 2024
India Begins 'World's Largest General Election'
Apr 19, 2024

More on International

US House Passes Bipartisan Ukraine Aid Bill By Agencies 1 day, 16 hours ago
Iranians Protest After Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
New Anti-aircraft Missile Test-launched On Friday By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
India Begins 'World's Largest General Election' By Agencies 3 days, 16 hours ago
Netanyahu Meets British, German FMs, Stresses Israel's Right To Self-Defense By Agencies 4 days, 16 hours ago
Israel Mulls Options For Retaliation Against Iran By Agencies 5 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Madhu Kumar Marasini Has Been Appointed As The Newly Finance Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2024
Amir Of Qatar To Embark Nepal Visit From Tuesday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thunder Showers Is Likely At Few Places Of Sudur Paschim And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2024
Nepali Parliamentarians Call For The Release Of Bipin Joshi And Other Captives Held By Hamas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 21, 2024
Mount Everest Royalty: Over Rs 500 Million Collected in royalty By Agencies Apr 21, 2024
Finance Minister Discusses With US Government Officials And Officials Of The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) By Agencies Apr 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75