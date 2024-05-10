Putin Stresses Russia's Nuclear Capabilities On Victory Day

Putin Stresses Russia's Nuclear Capabilities On Victory Day

May 10, 2024, 8:40 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the occasion of his country's Victory Day celebrations to stress its nuclear capabilities. The move is seen as an apparent threat to the Western countries that have been boosting military aid to Ukraine.

Russia marked Victory Day on Thursday, marking 79 years since the former Soviet Union helped defeat the Nazis in Germany.

Putin attended the event in Moscow and said Russia will not allow anyone to threaten the country, and that its strategic forces are always combat-ready.

The weapons shown at the military parade included those being used in Ukraine, such as the short-range ballistic missile Iskander, which can carry nuclear warheads.

Putin also said Belarus will join in Russia's non-strategic nuclear weapons exercises. The Putin administration has been deploying the tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Last month, the United States pledged billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during his recent visit to Ukraine that the Ukrainians have the right to strike inside Russia with weapons provided by the UK.

Agencies

A Breakthrough In Sunkoshi-Marin Diversion Tunnel
May 09, 2024
China's President Xi Charts Shared Future' With Serbia
May 09, 2024
US Will Not Supply Weapons To Israel If It Conducts Offensive In Rafah: Biden:
May 09, 2024
Israeli Forces Seize Rafah Crossing
May 08, 2024
Putin Orders Tactical Nuclear Weapons Drill
May 07, 2024

More on International

China's President Xi Charts Shared Future' With Serbia By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
US Will Not Supply Weapons To Israel If It Conducts Offensive In Rafah: Biden: By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Israeli Forces Seize Rafah Crossing By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Putin Orders Tactical Nuclear Weapons Drill By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Israel Plays Down Truce Proposed By Egypt And Qatar By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Hamas Leaves Egypt, Leaving Ceasefire Negotiations With Israel Unclear By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Himalayan Meltdown: Threat Beyond Borders By Arup Rajouria May 10, 2024
FNCCI President Dhakal Receives Corporate Excellence Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2024
Melamchi Water Will Likely To Stop From Last Week Of May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2024
Akshaya Tritiya: Importance And Significance In Nepal And India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely At A Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2024
MCA-Nepal Signs Contract Agreement To Construct 400 kV New Butwal Sub-station at In Nawalparasi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75