Weather Forecast: Light Rain Or Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Gandaki And Karnali Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of the country Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

