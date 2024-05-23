Tourism Promotion Event In Edmonton

The Embassy of Nepal in Canada organized a Tourism Promotion Event in Edmonto

n City of Alberta province on 17 May 2024 to promote tourism in Nepal as part of its economic diplomacy program.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of Nepal to Canada Bharat Raj Paudyal highlighted that unique cultural heritage, cuisine, costumes, natural beauty, rich biodiversity, mighty Himalayan Mountains and warm hospitality of Nepali people have always attracted the tourists of different age group, taste and origins. Nepal provides a premium destination for those who want to enjoy a uniquely different culture and nature which has in recent years received added traction for both spiritual and physical wellbeing. He invited the participating travel agencies and tour operators to include Nepal in their packages and offer choices to the travel loving Canadians a uniquely different and memorable tour in their lifetime. Nepal is attractive to people from all age group who love nature, adventure, culture, health and spiritual wellbeing, he added. He also encouraged the Canadian guests and leaders of Nepali diaspora community to take friends on a visit to Nepal. He provided succinct outline on why Nepal makes a must visit destination for the travel lovers from all parts of the world, including Canada and appraised the participating travel agents, news reporters and travel bloggers to promote Nepal as a major tourism destination.

The Chief Whip of Alberta Provincial Government, Parliamentary Secretary for Economic Corridor Development and Member of Legislative Parliament Shane Getson and theMayor of Edmonton city, His Worship Amarjeet Sohi commended the Embassy for hosting the event to promote Nepal in the most appropriate part of Canada where people love outing and travel. Both of them underlined the potential of collaboration for tourism promotion between Nepal and Edmonton city of Canada. They also encouraged the participants to visit Nepal with the family.

In the program, mountaineer Mr. RoopChakraworti shared his experience of the travel to Nepal. He spoke profusely admiring Nepal, its beauty and the hospitality of Nepali people and called upon all to visit the country. President of NRNA Canada, Madhav Dulal also spoke on the occasion inviting all Nepali diaspora to help promote Nepal’s tourism in Canada.

A comprehensive presentation on Nepal’s touristic attractions was made during the event. Display of Nepal’s tourism promotional videos as well as clips of Nepali tea and coffee wasother attractions for the participants. Nepali exportable products such as tea, coffee, pashmina shawls, handicrafts, and articles portraying Nepal’s artistic and cultural diversity were also displayed.A troupe of Nepali artists presented Nepali cultural performance during the event. Number of travel agencies, tour wholesalers and media representatives were present at the event. Representatives of NRNA Canada, Nepali diaspora’s community organizations in the vicinity and the Nepali tourism promoters in the region were also present during the event.