Breakthrough of Second Tunnel At Kathmandu-Tarai/Madhes Expressway

Just a week after the first breakthrough of 1,633, there was a breakthrough of the 1,653-meter twin tube tunnel from Nijgarh to Kathmandu in Bakaiya Rural Municipality of Makwanpur under package no 2.

The breakthrough program was held in the presence of Defense Minister Hari Prasad Upreti, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhuram Sharma, Defense Secretary Kiran Raj Sharma, Army Generals and other military and non-military personnel involved in the construction of the expressway.

The minister of Defense also inspected the under construction structures of the expressway, including the Lendanda tunnel, which was blown up last week.