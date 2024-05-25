Vice President Yadav Calls International Support To Release Bipin Joshi From Hamas Captivity

The Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder Goldberger paid a courtesy call on Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav on Friday at the office of the Vice-president in Lainchaur.

“Mentioning bilateral relation between two nations, Vice President Yadav said that Nepal has always been on the side of peace, and stability and touched the subject of Bipin Joshi, saying that I believe that efforts are being made to rescue him.”

Bilateral relations, aid in agriculture and labour, and mutual benefit and interest were discussed between dignitaries after exchanging pleasantries.

Vice-president Yadav expressed satisfaction saying that the two countries have been sharing a harmonious duo of friendship, harmony, understanding, cooperation, and aid after signing a diplomatic relation on June 1, 1960.

He said, “The support of Israel to Nepal in areas of scholarship, employment opportunities, agriculture, and cooperatives have been praiseworthy. I believe that the relationship between Nepal and Israel will continue to prosper with mutual aid and collaboration.