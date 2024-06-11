UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution that calls on both Israel and Hamas to agree to a new ceasefire plan announced by US President Joe Biden.

On May 31, Biden unveiled a three-phase proposal that includes a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.

The US submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council calling for support for the proposal.

On Monday, 14 of the 15 Security Council members, including Japan and China, voted to adopt the resolution. Russia did not use its veto and abstained from the vote.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that "this Council sent a clear message to Hamas: Accept the ceasefire deal on the table."

She said that as Israel has already agreed to the deal, "the fighting could stop today if Hamas would do the same."

Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, acknowledged that there is a need for a ceasefire, but questioned if Israel has really agreed to a ceasefire, as the US insists.

He noted that Israel is poised to continue the fighting until it destroys Hamas.

Attention is focused on whether the resolution could pressure both sides into reaching a ceasefire agreement.