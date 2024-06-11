UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

June 11, 2024, 8:04 a.m.

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution that calls on both Israel and Hamas to agree to a new ceasefire plan announced by US President Joe Biden.

On May 31, Biden unveiled a three-phase proposal that includes a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages.

The US submitted a draft resolution to the Security Council calling for support for the proposal.

On Monday, 14 of the 15 Security Council members, including Japan and China, voted to adopt the resolution. Russia did not use its veto and abstained from the vote.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that "this Council sent a clear message to Hamas: Accept the ceasefire deal on the table."

She said that as Israel has already agreed to the deal, "the fighting could stop today if Hamas would do the same."

Russia's envoy to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, acknowledged that there is a need for a ceasefire, but questioned if Israel has really agreed to a ceasefire, as the US insists.

He noted that Israel is poised to continue the fighting until it destroys Hamas.

Attention is focused on whether the resolution could pressure both sides into reaching a ceasefire agreement.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line completed.
Jun 11, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.1200 Billion Remittance In The Last 10 Months
Jun 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki
Jun 11, 2024
IFAD And IOM Celebrated The Vital Contributions Of Migration In Supporting Nepali Families
Jun 10, 2024
PM Prachanda Attended The Swearing-in Ceremony Of Indian PM Modi
Jun 10, 2024

More on International

Russia Thanks China For Staying Away From Ukraine Peace Summit By Agencies 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Ukraine Faces Summer Power Shortages With Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
South Korea Officially Decides To Fully Suspend military pact with North Korea By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago
Ceasefire Deal 'Incomplete': Netanyahu By Agencies 1 week ago
North Korea Says It Will Temporarily Stop Sending Trash-filled Balloons By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Stall As Gazans Await Aid By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission line completed. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024
Nepal Receives Rs.1200 Billion Remittance In The Last 10 Months By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder Is Likely To Occur At A Few Places of Bagmati, Koshi and Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 11, 2024
IFAD And IOM Celebrated The Vital Contributions Of Migration In Supporting Nepali Families By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2024
PM Prachanda Attended The Swearing-in Ceremony Of Indian PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 10, 2024
Modi Sworn In For Third Term As Prime Minister With Reduced BJP Strength By Agencies Jun 10, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75