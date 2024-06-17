Delegates To Ukraine Peace Summit Adopt Joint Communique

Delegates to an international conference on peace in Ukraine have adopted a joint communique pledging to take concrete measures to address issues, such as the safety of nuclear power plants.

The two-day summit to discuss a peace plan put forward by Ukraine ended on Sunday in the Swiss city of Burgenstock. Representatives from about 100 countries and organizations attended.

The communique stated that participants decided to undertake concrete steps in three areas including the safety of nuclear power plants and food security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the summit showed international support is not weakening but is becoming stronger.

He expressed his intention to create an action plan to implement the peace plan and seek the holding of a second peace summit.

Swiss President Viola Amherd stressed the significance of the summit. But she also said one key question of how and when Russia can be included in the process remains. She said a lasting solution must involve both parties.

During the summit, participants from emerging countries collectively known as the Global South pointed to the need for Russia's participation. They place importance on ties with Moscow.

The secretary general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, Akiba Takeo, told reporters that about 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia and India, did not support the communique.

Observers say the summit revealed difficulty in drawing up a path to peace without the participation of Russia and China, which has been deepening ties with Moscow.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, talked about the summit during an interview with Russia's state-run TV. He said: "They won't talk about peace. That's the matter."

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin set out his conditions for peace talks. The requirements include the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the four regions that Russia unilaterally annexed in 2022.

Peskov said during the interview that Putin's proposal should be considered.

He said even if politicians, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, try to publicly brush aside the initiative, there will be "some more sober heads," even in Ukraine.