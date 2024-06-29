Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim

Heavy Rainfall Likely In Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudurpaschim

June 29, 2024, 8:55 a.m.

With the effect of monsoon, Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces are currently experiencing rainfall this morning.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Weather Forecasting Division, there is also light to moderate rainfall taking place at one or two places in Lumbini and Karnali.

Later this afternoon, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in some places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini provinces and few places in the rest of the country.

Furthermore, tonight, there is a possibility of heavy rain in few places of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim provinces and one or two places in the remaining part of the country.(RSS)

