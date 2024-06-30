Weather Forecast: Generally To Mostly Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Likely In Karnali, Gandaki, Bagmati And Koshi Provinces

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country . Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of rest of the provinces Chances of very heavy rainfall at one or two places of at one or two places of Gandaki Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the the country . chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandak tonight.