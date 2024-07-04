Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Most Of The Provinces

July 4, 2024, 7:16 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in Koshi, Madhesh,Bagmati, Gandaki and eastern parts of Lumbinini provincesl, impacts of local wind, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country and Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Gandaki Province tonight.

