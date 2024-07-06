New British Leader Starmer Pledges To Rebuild

New British Leader Starmer Pledges To Rebuild

July 6, 2024, 8:01 a.m.

Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to rebuild the country in his inaugural speech, saying "the work of change begins immediately."

Starmer was appointed by King Charles on Friday following the Labour Party's landslide victory in Thursday's general election.

Starmer said in his first speech that a lack of trust in politics "can only be healed by actions not words."

Rachel Reeves has become Britain's first female finance minister. Speaking to the Treasury staff, she said, "The central mission of this government will be to restore economic growth."

Britain's debt balance is at its worst level in more than 60 years. The biggest challenge for the administration is whether the country can achieve economic growth and improve people's livelihoods.

The BBC said on Friday that the Labour Party had taken 412 of 650 seats in the House of Commons, with vote counting almost complete.

Labour doubled its number of seats and swept the Conservative Party out of power for the first time in 14 years.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he will take responsibility for the loss and resign as the party's leader after his successor is chosen.

The Conservatives took only 121 seats. Former Prime Minister Liz Truss lost hers, and so did former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

Agencies

