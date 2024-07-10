Death Toll From Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Rises To 42

July 10, 2024, 8:04 a.m.

The death toll from a massive Russian air attack across Ukraine on Monday has risen to 42. Damaged facilities include a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media that nearly 100 facilities were damaged, including the children's hospital and a maternity hospital.

Ukraine's internal affairs ministry says the Russian airstrikes killed 42 people and wounded more than 200 across the country.

Ukraine says munition fragments found at the site of the children's hospital show that it was hit by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.

A Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson says Russian missiles are equipped with additional tools, including "heat traps," making them harder to identify and destroy.

US President Joe Biden issued a statement on Monday condemning the Russian attack. He said leaders at the NATO summit meeting to be held from Tuesday in Washington will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses.

Agencies

