Concerns Grow For Democrats Over Biden Reelection Bid

Concerns Grow For Democrats Over Biden Reelection Bid

July 13, 2024, 8:45 a.m.

The House Minority leader in the US Congress, Hakeem Jeffries, met on Thursday with President Joe Biden about mounting concerns over his reelection bid in the November's election. He told his colleagues in a letter on Friday that he shared with Biden the "insight" and "conclusions" voiced by fellow Democrats.

It is not clear whether Jeffries gave his own opinion about what Biden should do or how the president responded. More than a dozen Democrats, mostly House lawmakers, have publicly called for him to step aside.

A growing number of donors are adding to the pressure, with some saying they will withhold their funds.

US media reports say Biden's campaign team is conducting its own poll to see if Vice President Kamala Harris would have a better chance against Trump.

Other polls show a close race. One conducted by ABC News found her support rate at 49 percent, compared to 47 percent for Trump. However, most others show the former president in the lead.

Agencies

PM Prachanda’s Vote Of Confidence Motion Defeated In Voting
Jul 13, 2024
UML Chair Oli Stakes Claim For Prime Minister, Following Prachanda Lost Majority
Jul 13, 2024
Xi Keen To Boost Ties With South Pacific Island Nations
Jul 13, 2024
Two Passenger Buses Carrying 65 Passengers Missing In Trisuli River In A Landslide
Jul 12, 2024
China And Bangladesh Reaffirm Their Ties, Sign 28 Agreements In Beijing
Jul 12, 2024

More on International

Xi Keen To Boost Ties With South Pacific Island Nations By Agencies 7 hours, 40 minutes ago
Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand Pledge Continued By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
NATO, Indo-Pacific Partners To Enhance Cooperation On Areas Such As Cyberattacks By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
US Media: Pelosi Comments Signal Biden Should Reconsider Reelection Bid By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Death Toll From Russian Airstrikes Across Ukraine Rises To 42 By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Modi Meets With 'Dear Friend' Putin By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepali Embassy In Muscat Organized A Labor Awareness And Literature Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2024
President Paudel’s Visit: Fostering Partnership In Europe And Nepal’s Global Solidarity for Social Justice By Dr. Suresh C. Chalise Jul 13, 2024
PM Prachanda’s Vote Of Confidence Motion Defeated In Voting By Agencies Jul 13, 2024
UML Chair Oli Stakes Claim For Prime Minister, Following Prachanda Lost Majority By Agencies Jul 13, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Madhesh,Bagmati, Lumbini And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 13, 2024
Armed Police Mobilised Divers To Search For Two Buses Missing In Trishuli River With 65 Passengers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75