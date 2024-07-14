US Secret Service Says Trump Is Safe, Reports Say The Suspected Shooter Is Dead

Multiple gunshots were heard when former President Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The US Secret Service says that Trump is safe, and media reports say the suspected shooter and at least one rally attendee are dead.

An NHK crew was filming from a stage which was set up for TV cameras at the rally.

About ten minutes into the speech, around ten shots rang out intermittently.

The NHK crew saw Secret Service agents rushing to Trump as he crouched on stage, with blood around his right ear.

In video footage, Trump can be seen raising his fist as he leaves the stage, and some blood can be seen trickling around his right ear.

US President Biden Briefed On Trump Shooting, Condemns Violence

US President Joe Biden released a statement on Saturday saying that he has been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania.

The statement says that the president is grateful to hear that Trump is safe and is doing well. Biden added that he is praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally.

Biden stressed that "there is no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."