Modi To Visit Ukraine In August: Indian Media

July 28, 2024, 8:24 a.m.

Indian media have reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering a visit to Ukraine in August.

If it is realized, it will be his first trip to the country since Russia's invasion in 2022.

The media outlets quoted diplomatic sources on Saturday as saying that the visit is likely to be around August 23.

India and Russia have traditionally maintained friendly ties. Modi visited Moscow and met President Vladimir Putin earlier this month. He told Putin that the death of innocent children in Ukraine was "painful and terrifying".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized their display of friendship.

He said on a social media that it was a huge disappointment to see the leader of the world's largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow.

Zelenskyy touched upon the Group of Seven leaders' summit in Hiroshima, Japan, last year where both he and Modi took part.

Stressing the importance of India, he said that it was the first time that Ukraine had made strong contact with the country and "it was very important during the war."

The expected visit will be closely watched to see if India seeks to strengthen ties with Ukraine.

Agencies

