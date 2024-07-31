Israel Claims To Have 'Eliminated' Senior Hezbollah Commander

Israel Claims To Have 'Eliminated' Senior Hezbollah Commander

July 31, 2024, 8:39 a.m.

The Israeli military has announced that it "eliminated" a senior Hezbollah commander by conducting a targeted airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The military said in a statement on Tuesday that the commander was responsible for Saturday's attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The assault left 12 people dead. Israel blamed the Shia Muslim group for the attack and had previously vowed to respond.

The military said that the commander was the right-hand man of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Arab media outlets cite Hezbollah sources as saying that the commander survived the attack. The sources also reportedly say that some people were killed or wounded in the assault.

Israeli media outlets quoted an Israeli official as saying that the country has completed its response and has no intention of starting a war.

Hezbollah has said that it will fight "without limits," if a war is "imposed" on it.

Agencies

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Directed Secretaries To Accelerate Development And Improve Service Delivery
Jul 31, 2024
Netanyahu Vows 'Severe Response To Hezbollah Attack'
Jul 30, 2024
Biden Calls For Supreme Court Reform
Jul 30, 2024
France Opens Probe Into Death Threats Against Israeli Athletes At Paris Games
Jul 29, 2024
Quad Foreign Ministers To Discuss Joint Support For Indo-Pacific Nations
Jul 29, 2024

More on International

Netanyahu Vows 'Severe Response To Hezbollah Attack' By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Biden Calls For Supreme Court Reform By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
France Opens Probe Into Death Threats Against Israeli Athletes At Paris Games By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Quad Foreign Ministers To Discuss Joint Support For Indo-Pacific Nations By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Modi To Visit Ukraine In August: Indian Media By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
Japan, China Foreign Ministers Meet In Laos By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Japanese Parliament Members Paid Four Day Visit To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2024
Flood Drowned Various Places of Kathmandu, 24 People Were Rescued From Lalitpur And 8 From Sundarighat By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2024
Rahughat Hydropower Project: 'Break Through' Of Main Tunnel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2024
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Directed Secretaries To Accelerate Development And Improve Service Delivery By Agencies Jul 31, 2024
Chinese Paddlers Crowned In mixed doubles, Australia pocket 4th swimming gold By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2024
Weather Forecast: Very Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places Of Sudur Paschim, Karnali, Lumbini And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75