Israel Claims To Have 'Eliminated' Senior Hezbollah Commander

The Israeli military has announced that it "eliminated" a senior Hezbollah commander by conducting a targeted airstrike on the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The military said in a statement on Tuesday that the commander was responsible for Saturday's attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The assault left 12 people dead. Israel blamed the Shia Muslim group for the attack and had previously vowed to respond.

The military said that the commander was the right-hand man of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Arab media outlets cite Hezbollah sources as saying that the commander survived the attack. The sources also reportedly say that some people were killed or wounded in the assault.

Israeli media outlets quoted an Israeli official as saying that the country has completed its response and has no intention of starting a war.

Hezbollah has said that it will fight "without limits," if a war is "imposed" on it.