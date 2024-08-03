Tensions Remain High In Bangladesh As Students Call For Protests

The situation in Bangladesh remains tense as student groups call for nationwide protests, following deadly clashes last month.

Students led large-scale demonstrations in July over quotas for government jobs. Local media say at least 150 people died as demonstrators and police clashed.

The protests subsided, but student groups are again urging for demonstrations to be held across the country. Sporadic protests have taken place in various areas, with some demonstrators turning violent.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas, and some people were injured. Footage shows students detained by police shouting that police cannot stop them with bullets.

Students and others are criticizing the administration of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying police have used excessive force to quell the protests. But the administration is accusing opposition parties of being behind the demonstrations.