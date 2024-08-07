Harris And Newly Chosen Running Mate To Hold Rallies In Battleground States

US Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for the November presidential election.

Harris announced her decision on social media on Tuesday. She said, "As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his." She added, "It's great to have him on the team."

Walz also posted a message on social media. He described the opportunity to join Harris's campaign as "the honor of a lifetime." He added, "I'm all in."

The two plan to hold campaign rallies in battleground states from Tuesday to Saturday.

Some observers believe that Harris, who is of Black and South Asian heritage, chose a Caucasian man from the Midwest to reach out to white and rural voters.

Walz is 60 years old. After serving in the National Guard for 24 years and teaching at a high school, he became a member of the House of Representatives. He held his seat for 12 years.

Walz was inaugurated as the governor of the Midwestern state in 2019 and is currently serving his second term.

Some Democrats say that Walz's experience in national and state politics and his personal connections to members of Congress make him a suitable running mate for Harris.