Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Sudur Paschim,Lumbini, Bagmati And Koshi

Aug. 7, 2024, 7:40 a.m.

With the impact of monsoon in all provinces and monsoon trough in middle, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of Madhesh Province , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at a few places of Koshi Province and Sudur Pashchim Province at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Karnali Province

There will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.

