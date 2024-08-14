65 Days Of Monsoon: 173 Dead, 42 Missing Due To Landslides And Lightning

In the first 65 days of the monsoon this year, there has been a significant increase in the occurrence of floods and many human casualties. During this period, 173 people died due to floods and landslides. 42 missing and 214 injured.

This loss is double compared to last year's two months. Till 29 July last year, 74 people died and 28 went missing in 721 incidents of monsoon disasters.

According to the data of Ministry of Home Affairs, Emergency Operation Center, 1255 incidents of flash floods and lightning have occurred from 28 May to 29 July (till noon). In which 111 died in landslide, 37 in flood and 25 in lightning.

Out of which, 54 people lost their lives in Gandaki, which had the highest human loss. 39 people died in Bagmati, 33 in Lumbini, 24 in Koshi, 11 in Sudurpaschim, eight in Karnali and four in Madhesh.

In the disaster, 205 houses were completely damaged and 180 houses were partially damaged. 3 thousand 115 families have been affected. 119 sheds were damaged and 822 cattle were killed. 13 bridges were damaged. During this period, physical damage has been estimated at 150.96 million.

This year, the biggest landslide happened in Simaltal in Bharatpur, Chitwan.

On June 12, when a landslide occurred in Simaltal, two buses were swept into the Trishuli river. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, only 24 bodies were found among the 62 passengers who were washed away in the river.

Last year till August 13, 42 people lost their lives due to landslides, 21 due to lightning and 11 due to floods. Last year, 102 people were injured in two months. 206 houses were completely damaged and 699 houses were partially damaged. 451 cattle died due to damage to 41 sheds