It Has Not Confirmed Solukhumbu-Thame Flood Caused By GLOF: CDO Pande

Aug. 16, 2024, 4:35 p.m.

Solukhumbu's Thame witnesses massive flood, suspected Glacial Lake outburst

Solukhumbu's Chief District Officer Devi Pande (Khatri) confirmed the flood incident and informed that the security personnel have been mobilized.

CDO Pande has stated that it has not been confirmed whether the flood in Thame, Solukhumbu, was caused by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

He said that there is no confirmation regarding the cause of the flood whether it was due to Glacial Lake outburst flood (GLOF) or any other reason.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Solukhumbu Police Dwarika Prasad Ghimire, three houses have been swept away and at least five houses are about to be damaged. Further damage details are yet to come.

A massive flood has been observed at the Thame region of the Solukhumbu on Friday afternoon.

