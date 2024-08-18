FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission

FNCCI Hails Ministry's Step To Form Economic Reform Commission

Aug. 18, 2024, 8:49 a.m.

The FNCCI welcomed the Ministry of Finance's move to form a high-level Economic Reform Commission.

Issuing a press statement here today, the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FNCCI)'s President Chandra Prasad Dhakal said that they have taken the move positively.

"The FNCCI had been demanding a high-level commission to coordinate efforts for economic reforms. I would like to express my gratitude to the government for prioritizing the Federation's proposal," expressed President Dhakal.

The statement reminded that the Federation, an umbrella organization of the private sector in Nepal, had submitted a proposal seeking formation of a high-level Commission for economic reform acknowledging the need of the hour to achieve sustainable economic development by revitalizing the national economy.

The Federation had also pointed out the need to address situation relating to the lack of coordination among economy-related sectors and limited access of the private sector to the policy-making level.

It had also pressed for charting out immediate and long-term plans to bolster economy.

The Federation extended thankfulness towards the Ministry of Finance as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Paudel for including the formation of a high-level Economic Reform Commission in the Ministry's priority list to executive action plans within 100 days.

The Federation has also proposed framework for the Commission's operation in austere manner, read the statement.

